Tamil Nadu

Five feared killed in fireworks accident near Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi

Firemen at work at Thangaraj Pandian Fireworks where a fire accident is said to have claimed five lives, near Sivakasi on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Five workers are feared killed in a fire accident reported at a fireworks unit at Kalayarkurichi under M. Pudupatti police station limits on Thursday evening.

While 16 persons have been injured, the condition of four workers is said to be critical.

Virudhunagar Collector, R. Kannan, District Revenue Officer, R. Mangalaramasubramanian and Sub-Collector (Sivakasi), C. Dinesh Kumar, were supervising the rescue operation.

With the chemicals still bursting in Thangaraj Pandian fireworks, officials were waiting to clear the debris to ensure no more victims were trapped under it.

While 15 of the injured have been admitted to the Government hospital here, one of them who had suffered fractures have been referred to the Government Rajaji hospital in Madurai.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Twenty three workers were killed in another accident that was reported at Sree Mariyammal Fireworks near Sattur on February 12.

