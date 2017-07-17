Tamil Nadu

Fireman laid to rest

VIRUDHUNAGAR

The mortal remains of fireman S. Egaraj were laid to rest at his native place Thandangam near R.R. Nagar in the district late on Sunday night.

Virudhunagar police presented a guard of honour to the fireman, who made the supreme sacrifice while on duty. The police also gave him a 21-gun salute.

Deputy Director (Madurai Region) of Fire and Rescue Services P. Saravanakumar, Virudhunagar District Fire Officer L. Subramanian and Virudhunagar Station Fire Officer C. Kumaresan were among those who placed wreaths on the body and paid their last respects.

Egaraj, who was in the rolls of Virudhunagar fire station and deputed to Chennai, died while putting out a fire that broke out in a bakery in Chennai on Saturday night.

