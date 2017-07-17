Fireman laid to rest

VIRUDHUNAGAR
The mortal remains of fireman S. Egaraj were laid to rest at his native place Thandangam near R.R. Nagar in the district late on Sunday night.
Virudhunagar police presented a guard of honour to the fireman, who made the supreme sacrifice while on duty. The police also gave him a 21-gun salute.
Deputy Director (Madurai Region) of Fire and Rescue Services P. Saravanakumar, Virudhunagar District Fire Officer L. Subramanian and Virudhunagar Station Fire Officer C. Kumaresan were among those who placed wreaths on the body and paid their last respects.
Egaraj, who was in the rolls of Virudhunagar fire station and deputed to Chennai, died while putting out a fire that broke out in a bakery in Chennai on Saturday night.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor