Firefighting operation on at MTR

The Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) will be closed till Tuesday after five forest fires, started by people, destroyed many acres over the weekend. The estimate of the damage is yet to be ascertained.

A. Pushpakaran, deputy director of MTR (buffer zone), told The Hindu that fires in Moyar, Achakarai, Bokkapuram, Singara, and Mandradiyar were noticed by the forest personnel. While four of the fires were extinguished by forest staff, the one in Mandradiyar, which broke out on Saturday is yet to be controlled, he said.

The Forest Department has announced a reward of ₹5,000 to anyone offering information that would lead to the arrest of those responsible. “Right now, more than 400 people, including all available forest staff, local people as well as jeep drivers are assisting us to put out the fire. We will conduct a thorough investigation and nab the people responsible,” said Mr. Pushpakaran.

MTR officials have sent teams to the surrounding areas, including Ebbanad, to prevent further fires. As a result of the forest fires, safaris have been cancelled in the MTR till Tuesday, officials said.

The MTR staff are working with the forest officials in Bandipur Tiger Reserve and Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary to ascertain whether the forest fires are part of a series of co-ordinated acts, undertaken by miscreants. A few of the forest staff in the MTR are also assisting their counterparts in Bandipur in putting out the fires there.

There are also fears that the massive fire at Bandipur could spread to Mudumalai.