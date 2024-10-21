Firecrackers can be burst only between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., and between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., says TNPCB

To control pollution from firecrackers during Deepavali, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has issued comprehensive guidelines for the upcoming celebrations.

According to the advisory, which seeks to manage noise and pollution levels during the festival, the designated time slots to burst firecrackers are between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. To address the environmental and health impacts of firecrackers, the advisory says TNPCB is collaborating with various government departments to educate the public on safe practices.

The public have been encouraged to use less polluting, low-sound green crackers and organising community firecracker displays in common areas, with prior permission from local authorities and welfare associations. Individuals have been advised to avoid using joined (series) firecrackers that produce excessive noise, refrain from bursting crackers in the vicinity of sensitive areas, such as hospitals, schools, courts, and religious places, and steer clear of using them near huts and other fire-prone locations.