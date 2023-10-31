ADVERTISEMENT

Firecracker godown goes up in flames in Tiruvarur

October 31, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

Police said the godown, located behind the house of the owner, had about ₹5 lakh worth of fireworks in it; no casualties were reported but a case has been registered for negligience

The Hindu Bureau

Firecrackers worth ₹5 lakh were destroyed after a fire broke out at a godown where the crackers were stocked, in Valangaiman in Tiruvarur district on the night of Monday, October 30, 2023.

Police said Senthil (50), of East Street, Valangaiman used to sell firecrackers during Deepavali and other festive occasions at a retail shop set up by him in the front of his house. He used to stock the crackers in a building in the rear courtyard of his house.

Senthil had recently procured firecrackers worth ₹5 lakh and stocked them at the godown. At around 10 p.m. on Monday night, a fire broke out at the godown and the crackers began to explode. Fire service personnel were informed and immediately rushed in with fire tenders and brought the blaze under control in about three hours.

No casualty was reported as the incident took place in the night. However, a case has been registered against Senthil for negligence in handling flammable products, police said.

