Fire, smoke in Pallavan Express delays train

Chennai Egmore-bound Pallavan Express suffered over 45 minutes of detention at Chettinad railway station near Karaikudi after fire was detected in the under chassis of a general compartment on Monday (September evening.

According to railway sources, a gatekeeper noticed spark and smoke emanating from the under chassis of a coach when the train was nearing Chettinad railway station at around 5.45 p.m.

He immediately alerted the station master and the train was immeidately stopped outside the platform.

The train crew and the guard put out the fire with a fire extinguisher.

Railway sources said that friction due to brake binding in one of the wheels had led to the spark and smoke.

The train left at around 6.35 p.m.

