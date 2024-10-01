GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fire, smoke in Pallavan Express delays train

Published - October 01, 2024 02:57 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Passengers boarding the Pallavan Express at Srirangam railway station in Tiruchi. File

Passengers boarding the Pallavan Express at Srirangam railway station in Tiruchi. File | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

Chennai Egmore-bound Pallavan Express suffered over 45 minutes of detention at Chettinad railway station near Karaikudi after fire was detected in the under chassis of a general compartment on Monday (September evening.

According to railway sources, a gatekeeper noticed spark and smoke emanating from the under chassis of a coach when the train was nearing Chettinad railway station at around 5.45 p.m.

He immediately alerted the station master and the train was immeidately stopped outside the platform.

The train crew and the guard put out the fire with a fire extinguisher.

Railway sources said that friction due to brake binding in one of the wheels had led to the spark and smoke.

The train left at around 6.35 p.m.

Published - October 01, 2024 02:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.