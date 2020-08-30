Fire services personnel conduct mock drill to rescue flood victims

The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) is gearing up to handle any natural calamity during the upcoming northeast monsoon.
From rope rescue to different methods of saving people stuck in floodwaters, the personnel conducted a drill in Mudaliar Kuppam on Saturday.
The drill was monitored by C. Sylendra Babu, director, TNFRS. “We have trained our personnel to rescue people from any type of natural disaster, be it on land or water,” said a senior TNFRS officer.
Around 70 firefighters participated in the drill from 10 a.m. till afternoon. “The personnel demonstrated how to rescue drowning people. They also showed how to use Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation to save life,” added the officer.
The personnel also demonstrated their skill in rescuing people using inflatable rubber boats, kayaks, rescue boards and other methods. “We are honing the skills of the personnel and keeping them ready. Next week, we will be holding a similar demonstration in Ambattur,” the officer said.
