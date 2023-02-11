HamberMenu
Fire near Reserve Forest in Yelagiri Hills and Vandavasi

Forest officials said that careless usage of match sticks and other combustible materials might have triggered the fire on the dried up lemon grass which was found in abundance on the hills in various parts of Vellore and Tirupattur during summer

February 11, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
A sudden fire broke out in the reserve land along Ponnai Reserve Forest (RF) in Yelagiri Hills near Tirupattur a few days ago, damaging trees and medicinal plants on the hillock.

Forest officials said that careless usage of match sticks and other combustible materials might have triggered the fire on the dried up lemon grass, which was found in abundance on the hills in various parts of Vellore and Tirupattur during summer.

Milch cows were allowed to graze the grass on the Ponnai RF including the reserve land, which is a prohibited area, by tribals in the surrounding villages. As the grass is fresh, a few residents could have accidentally set fire in the reserve land. “The fire in the reserve land was man-made one. We have been creating awareness among residents against such incidents,” Prabhu, Forest Range Officer (Tirupattur), told The Hindu.

It was around 4.30 p.m, forest officials got an alert about the fire on the six-hectare-reserve land, which is part of Ponnai RF (590 hectares) in Yelagiri Hills. A five-member forest team rushed to the spot and doused the fire by using small wild plants.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out in Vengundram hillock near Vandavasi in Tiruvannamalai on Friday. The RF covers around 650 hectares where the famous Thavalagiriswarar Shiva temple is located. Based on alert, forest officials and fire fighters rushed to the spot and put out the fire. 

