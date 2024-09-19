Fire in tinkering workshop in Ranipet town

A lorry in a decade-old tinkering workshop at Auto Nagar in Ranipet town got gutted when a fire broke out during a repair work in the facility in the early hours on Thursday.

Police said it was around 4.30 a.m. when mechanic K. Ramu, 38, was doing the tinkering work with a gas welding machine in the lorry when he noticed smoke emanating from a portion of the vehicle. The workshop was parked with at least six-eight vehicles, mostly vans and lorries for painting works. Oil and paint were spilled at many spots in the facility.

Immediately, he alerted Ranipet Town police and firefighters from the town. A seven-member team of fire fighters led by P. Thirumurugan, Station Fire Officer (Ranipet), rushed to the spot. After nearly an hour, they doused the fire and prevented fire from spreading to other workshops in the area. Auto Nagar is home for 40-50 workshops on the outskirts of Ranipet town.

Initial inquiry revealed that spark from the gas wielding machine on to the spilled oil and paint might have triggered fire at the workshop. A case was registered by Ranipet Town police. A probe is underway.