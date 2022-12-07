Fire in Annamalai Hills in Tiruvannamalai on Maha Deepam, Forest Dept says incident will be probed

December 07, 2022 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

A fire broke out near the foothills of Annamalai Hills in Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday night, after the lighting of the deepam atop the 2,668 feet-high hill, for the Maha Deepam festival.

Forest Department officials said that at around 9 p.m on Tuesday, devotees, who were returning from the hillock, saw the fire near the foothills. Immediately, they alerted the police, who in turn informed the local Forest officials as a major portion of the hills come under the control of the Forest Department. In half an hour, the fire was put out.

“Some miscreants would have set fire to the thick bushes near the foothills that have a lot of encroachments, mainly huts. However, the incident will be probed,” N. Srinivasan, Forest Range Officer, Tiruvannamalai range, told The Hindu.

The Tiruvannamalai Range has seven reserve forests (RFs) including Chippakadu, Athipakkam, Adinamalai and Sorakolathur, covering 13,000 hectares. The Annamalai Hills come under Adinamalai RF, with over 900 hectares, spreading across a 9 km radius. However, land around the foothills, spanning a distance of 6 km belongs to the Revenue Department. Encroachments, mostly houses, remain a challenge for Forest officials monitoring the vast RF.

As part of the Maha Deepam festival, the district administration has roped in 26 fire vehicles and 600 fire fighters. As the temple is surrounded by thick reserve forests, 150 Forest officials were also deployed to monitor any trespass into forest areas during the festival.