Fire in a garment godown at Krishnagiri guts down goods worth ₹1 crore

Published - June 17, 2024 04:42 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Fire fighters contained a massive fire that broke out in a garments godown in Bargur in Krishnagiri on Monday, June 17, 2024

Fire fighters contained a massive fire that broke out in a garments godown in Bargur in Krishnagiri on Monday, June 17, 2024 | Photo Credit: N. Bashkaran

A massive fire in a textile godown, here in Bargur, in an erstwhile movie hall gutted garments worth a crore besides destroying the entire concrete structure before it was contained by the fire personnel in a fire fighting mission that lasted several hours until Monday (June 17, 2024) afternoon.

The fire broke out in the building, which was formerly a movie hall before it was converted into a wedding hall. The structure on Jegadevi road was leased to a Vadivel, of Chinna Bargur here, who was using the wedding hall for wholesale and retail garment trade, besides using it also a godown to store the garments.

The fire is said to have broken out sometime on Sunday night, but was spotted only around midnight after the fire turned into an inferno with billowing smoke. Fire service engines were deployed into service but the blazing fire had also delayed the containment.

Speaking to The Hindu, M.Velu, District Fire Officer said, four companies of fire vehicles one each from Bargur, Hosur, Krishnagiri and Pochampalli were deployed along with a private water lorry.

The fire fighting endeavour that began at about Sunday midnight, however continued till Monday afternoon, due to the collapse of the angle of the structure along with the asbestos roof. Anticipating structural instability, fire fighting was halted until the angles could be cleared. The smoke was also eventually put out.

Bargur police are investigating the fire incident.

