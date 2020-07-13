Fire fighter dies on a rescue mission near Perambalur

A fire fighter, R.Rajkumar, 36, died of suffocation while attempting to rescue two labourers who were trapped inside a newly dug well at Selliampalayam in Perambalur district on Sunday night. One of the trapped persons also died due to suffocation.
Police sources said R.Radhakrishnan, 26, along with Bhaskar, both labourers of Selliampalayam, were working inside the well in a field belonging to Murugesan when they began to feel suffocated. The sources said some explosives were used inside the well a few days ago. However, the heavy pungent smell continued to emanate from the well and the two began to feel suffocated. The well had a few feet of water inside.
As they did not come out even after a long time, the Perambalur fire station was alerted. A team of fire-fighters rushed to the spot and managed to pull out Bhaskar from the well. Fireman Rajkumar, who went to rescue Radhakrishnan, also began to feel suffocated. Both Radhakrishnan and Rajkumar became unconscious and they were pulled out by the other fire fighters.
The two were rushed to the Perambalur Government Hospital but were declared brought dead. The police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
