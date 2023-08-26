ADVERTISEMENT

Four die as fire erupts in stationary coach in Madurai; authorities blame ‘illegal cylinder’ for blaze

August 26, 2023 09:32 am | Updated 09:57 am IST

The Fire service personnel who arrived at Madurai railway station half an hour later put down the blaze by 7.15 a.m.

The Hindu Bureau

Ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh has been announced to the family of the deceased. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

At least four persons died in a fire that broke out inside a stationary train compartment in Madurai railway station at 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, with the Southern Railway saying an “illegal gas cylinder” led to the blaze. Ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh has been announced to the family of the deceased.

The Fire service personnel who arrived at the spot half an hour later put down the blaze by 7.15 a.m., a Southern Railway release said.

“The passengers, who reportedly arrived from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, in the private party coach illegally smuggled a gas cylinder and this caused the fire. Many passengers got out of the coach after noticing the fire. Some passengers had got down at platform itself,” it added.

“This is a private party coach that was attached at Nagercoil Junction yesterday (Aug 25) by train no. 16730 (Punalur-Madurai Exp). Party coach was detached and kept at Madurai Stabling line. The passengers in the private party coach have illegally smuggled gas cylinder and this has caused the fire,” the release said.

“The party coach had started the journey from Lucknow on August 17. They are scheduled to return to Chennai tomorrow... and return to Lucknow from there,” it added.

Among the scattered items that lay on the accident spot included a cylinder and a bag of potatoes, indicating there were attempts to cook food.

Any individual can book a party coach using the IRCTC portal. They are not allowed to carry any inflammable material like gas cylinders. The release said that the coach is to be used only for transportation, adding senior officials were rushing to the spot.

(With PTI inputs)

