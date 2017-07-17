Fire destroys shops in Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR

Around 30 shops in a market were gutted in a fire accident reported in Virudhunagar on Sunday night. Electric short-circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire that was noticed at 10.50 p.m.

Three fire tenders from Virudhunagar fire station and fire fighters, led by Station Fire Officer C. Kumaresan, rushed to the spot and tried to put out the flames that had engulfed the tin-roofed shops selling fish and vegetables.

As the fire could not be brought under control and a lot of materials were stocked inside the shops, three more fire tenders from Sivakasi, Aruppukottai and Sattur fire stations were sent to Virudhunagar.

With a cooking gas cylinder remaining inside the market where a tea stall was also located, the firemen took all precautions before rushing into the place. The fire was put out around 1.30 a.m. on Monday.

It may be noted that the fire service personnel were returning from Thandagam near R.R. Nagar after paying their last respects to fireman S. Egaraj, who died in a fire accident in Chennai on Saturday night.