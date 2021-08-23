Fire destroys goods in spinning mill at Rajapalayam

Electricity leakage is suspected to have led to the fire

A fire destroyed raw materials and finished goods in a spinning mill here in the early hours of August 23. The police said that fire broke out in Maruthi Spinning Mill near Cotton Market at around 2 a.m.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Rajapalayam, led by its Station Fire Officer, S. Jayaram, rushed to the spot and fought the flames for nearly two hours.

The police said that heavy rain that started late in the evening in the town was accompanied by lightning and thunder. Since there were frequent power-cuts, the employees on night duty had left for home after suspension of work. Hence, no one was injured in the accident.

