Fire destroys boat in sea

Fourteen fishermen who ventured into the sea in a mechanised boat from Chinna Muttom Fishing Harbour near here had a miraculous escape on Tuesday night after a fire broke out in the engine that ultimately destroyed the boat.

Sources in the harbour said the mechanised boat owned by Sahaya Antony of Kanniyakumari ventured into the sea at 5 a.m. on Tuesday. When the boat was four nautical miles away from the fishing harbour while returning to the base, a fire broke out in the engine that spread to other parts of the boat immediately as the wind was heavy at that time.

As their efforts to douse the flames failed, all the 14 fishermen jumped into the sea. They were rescued by another boat returning to Chinna Muttom Fishing Harbour.

Fisheries Department officials, who visited the spot where the accident happened on Wednesday, said a technical snag in the engine might have triggered the fire.

Following the fire accident, the fishermen of Chinna Muttom abstained from fishing operations on Wednesday.