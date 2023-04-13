HamberMenu
Fire destroys 50 hectares of rocky forest terrain near Coimbatore, firefighting enters third day

The dried grasses on the patch were accelerating the spread of the fire and the steep terrain was inaccessible for the staff to put out the fire

April 13, 2023 09:38 am | Updated 09:38 am IST - COIMBATORE

Wilson Thomas
Wilson Thomas
The fire affected a patch of land in the Madukkarai forest range of the Coimbatore Forest Division.

The fire affected a patch of land in the Madukkarai forest range of the Coimbatore Forest Division. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

Around 40 staff from the Forest Department are struggling to prevent the spread of a fire on a steep rocky patch of land with dry grasses in the Madukkarai forest range near Coimbatore. 

According to the Forest Department, the fire was detected on a rocky terrain of about 50 hectares in the Bolampatti block II reserve forest of the Madukkarai forest range on April 11, 2023. The affected forest is located near Nathegoundanpudur in Alandurai revenue village. 

The dried grasses on the patch were accelerating the spread of the fire and the steep terrain was inaccessible for the staff to put out the fire. The staff, about 40 members from different forest ranges in Coimbatore Forest Division, were trying to prevent the spread of the fire to the downhill and to the top.

District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj said the rock portion is a continuous stretch of about 150 hectares, out of which about 50 hectares were already burnt by the fire. 

The rocky portion in the middle was inaccessible because of its steepness and the fire fighting team was working to prevent spread of the fire to the downhill and to the top, he said. 

The downhill forest comprises tree patches and dried bamboo patches. According to the Department, the spread of the fire on the rocky terrain could not be controlled immediately. 

The burnt dry grasses in rocks were falling downhill like fireballs, increasing the chances for further spread of the fire. But the fire fighting operation was in full swing.

The forest fire was brought to the attention of the District Collector who has assured to provide full support, said the Department. 

