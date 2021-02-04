Fire breaks out in turmeric godown near Rasipuram

NAMAKKAL

04 February 2021 13:42 IST

No casualties or injuries were reported

A massive fire broke out at a turmeric godown near Rasipuram here during the early hours of Thursday. No casualties or injuries were reported.

According to police, about eight tonnes of turmeric were stocked in 15,000 sacks in the godown at Muthukallipatti. Neighbours had alerted police and fire officials when the spotted the flames. Four fire engines from different parts of Salem and Namakkal rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Rasipuram police have registered a case and are investigating.