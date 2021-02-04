Tamil Nadu

Fire breaks out in turmeric godown near Rasipuram

Four fire engines from different parts of Salem and Namakkal rushed to the spot and doused the blaze   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A massive fire broke out at a turmeric godown near Rasipuram here during the early hours of Thursday. No casualties or injuries were reported.

According to police, about eight tonnes of turmeric were stocked in 15,000 sacks in the godown at Muthukallipatti. Neighbours had alerted police and fire officials when the spotted the flames. Four fire engines from different parts of Salem and Namakkal rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Rasipuram police have registered a case and are investigating.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2021 1:44:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/fire-breaks-out-in-turmeric-godown-near-rasipuram/article33747825.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY