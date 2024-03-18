Fire breaks out at woodwork unit in Tondiarpet

A major fire broke out at a woodwork unit in Tondiarpet here on Sunday evening.
March 18, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI
A major fire broke out at a woodwork unit in Tondiarpet here on Sunday evening.
A source said that an alert about the fire on Nehru Nagar Fifth Street was received late in the evening.
Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the blaze.
