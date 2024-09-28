A massive fire broke out at the Tata Electronics facility at Nagamangalam in Denkanikottai, Krishnagiri district, in the early hours of Saturday (September 28, 2024). Over 10 Fire and Rescue Services vehicles from Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri have been deployed to fight the fire since the break of dawn.

A Fire and Rescue Services officer said they received the call at about 5.45 a.m., when the smoke was first noticed, and over 10 vehicles were deployed as the fire continued to spread.

The skies around the massive facility were thick with smoke that spread outwards. Fire service companies from Palacodde in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Bargur, Denkanikottai, Hosur, and Rayakottai were also deployed to put out the fire that has been raging since dawn. It would take few more hours before the fire is completely put out, the officer said.

“We have put out the fire in the outer complex. We are inching towards the core,” he added.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the area destroyed were yet to be determined.

Four workers, who were asphyxiated from the smoke, were admitted to a private hospital in Hosur. Collector K.M. Sarayu visited the hospital and enquired about the status of the employees. No human casualty or injury has been reported so far.

In a release, Tata Electronics Private Limited said: “There has been an unfortunate incident of fire at our plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Our emergency protocols at the plant ensured that all our employees are safe. The cause of the fire is under investigation and we will take necessary actions to safeguard the interest of our employees and other stakeholders.”

The Tata Electronics facility, set up with an investment of about ₹5,000 crore for iPhone component manufacturing, has often been projected as a poster company for Hosur’s pre-existing yet expanded portfolio of investments.