Fire breaks out at Salem Government Hospital; 65 patients shifted to safety

November 22, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - SALEM

Collector Karmegam said fire broke out at 8.47 a.m. at two wards and 15 patients in trauma ICU and 50 patients in post-orthopaedic operative ward were shifted immediately by the hospital administration.

The Hindu Bureau

Patients undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital are being moved to other hospitals after fire was noticed in the operation theatre, in Salem, in Tamil Nadu, on 22 November 2023. | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

As many as 65 patients undergoing treatment at the accident and emergency services block of the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital, in Salem, were shifted safely to other hospitals after fire broke out at the operation theatre on November 22.

Doctors and nurses noticed fire and thick smoke emanating from the operation theatre of the Trauma ICU and post-orthopaedic operative ward located at the first floor of the wing and raised alarm. All the patients were immediately shifted out of the ICU and the ward to safe locations by doctors, nurses and the hospital staff. Panic prevailed for a while on the premises as the building was engulfed with smoke. Fire and rescue services personnel brought the fire under control and the smoke was removed from the wards.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel engaged in removing smoke from the operation theatre after fire broke out at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital, in Salem, in Tamil Nadu, on November 22. | Photo Credit: Lakshmi Narayanan E

Collector S. Karmegam who inspected the wards told the media that fire broke out at 8.47 a.m. at the two wards and 15 patients in trauma ICU and 50 patients in post-orthopaedic operative ward were shifted immediately by the hospital administration.

Pointing out that electrical short circuits could be the cause of fire, he said Executive Engineers from Public Works Departments, both Civil and Electrical, were studying the cause of the fire in the presence of the District Fire Officer and Joint Director of Health Services. “Steps are being taken to admit the 65 patients in nearby hospitals, including private hospitals,” he said. Normalcy in the ward would be restored soon.

The Collector said there was no damage to building, equipment or beds and  electrical inspectors were studying the cause of the accident. Later, Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru also inspected the hospital.

Crossword+

