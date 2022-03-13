Fire breaks out at paint godown in Ambattur

Special Correspondent March 13, 2022 00:17 IST

The fire was brought under control after three hours and later put out

A fire broke out at a paint godown in Ambattur here on Saturday. The inflammable raw materials and paints stored at the godown, belonging to Shankar of Kolathur, ignited due to a spark from an electrical short circuit. Thick smoke billowed from the building, located in a residential area, and people living nearby were quickly evacuated. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from fire stations at Ambattur Estate, Thiru. Vi. Ka Nagar and surrounding areas reached the spot. The fire was brought under control after three hours and later put out.



