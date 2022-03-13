Fire breaks out at paint godown in Ambattur
The fire was brought under control after three hours and later put out
A fire broke out at a paint godown in Ambattur here on Saturday.
The inflammable raw materials and paints stored at the godown, belonging to Shankar of Kolathur, ignited due to a spark from an electrical short circuit. Thick smoke billowed from the building, located in a residential area, and people living nearby were quickly evacuated.
Fire and Rescue Services personnel from fire stations at Ambattur Estate, Thiru. Vi. Ka Nagar and surrounding areas reached the spot.
The fire was brought under control after three hours and later put out.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.