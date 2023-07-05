Fire breaks out at cooperative sugar mill in Vellore; none injured

July 05, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - VELLORE

A fire broke out at the Vellore Cooperative Sugar Mill in Ammudi village near Tiruvalam town on Wednesday. No one was injured in the incident.

The police said electrical short circuit might be the reason for the accident. Around 4 p.m, a few workers, who were engaged in wielding work in the mill, found smoke emanating from the conveyor belt. Immediately, they stopped the work and alerted senior officials of the mill and the police. Along with the police, a 13-member fire fighters’ team led by M. Abdul Pari, District Fire Officer (Vellore) and S Murugesan, Station Fire Officer (Katpadi), reached the spot. The fire was put out after an hour and a half. A case has been filed by Tiruvalam police.

Inquiry revealed that the mill was under ‘off season’ where only repair works in the turbine and other equipment were in progress. The mill gets ready for its on-season from November when loads of sugarcane come from various parts of Vellore. Every year, on an average, the mill gets around 1.15 lakh tonnes cane for the crushing season.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.