ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out at cooperative sugar mill in Vellore; none injured

July 05, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - VELLORE

Police say electrical short circuit might be the reason for the accident

The Hindu Bureau

A few workers found smoke emanating from the conveyor belt and alerted the officials of the mill at Ammudi village near Tiruvalam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

A fire broke out at the Vellore Cooperative Sugar Mill in Ammudi village near Tiruvalam town on Wednesday. No one was injured in the incident.

The police said electrical short circuit might be the reason for the accident. Around 4 p.m, a few workers, who were engaged in wielding work in the mill, found smoke emanating from the conveyor belt. Immediately, they stopped the work and alerted senior officials of the mill and the police. Along with the police, a 13-member fire fighters’ team led by M. Abdul Pari, District Fire Officer (Vellore) and S Murugesan, Station Fire Officer (Katpadi), reached the spot. The fire was put out after an hour and a half. A case has been filed by Tiruvalam police.

Inquiry revealed that the mill was under ‘off season’ where only repair works in the turbine and other equipment were in progress. The mill gets ready for its on-season from November when loads of sugarcane come from various parts of Vellore. Every year, on an average, the mill gets around 1.15 lakh tonnes cane for the crushing season.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US