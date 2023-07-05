HamberMenu
Fire breaks out at cooperative sugar mill in Vellore; none injured

Police say electrical short circuit might be the reason for the accident

July 05, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
A few workers found smoke emanating from the conveyor belt and alerted the officials of the mill at Ammudi village near Tiruvalam on Wednesday.

A few workers found smoke emanating from the conveyor belt and alerted the officials of the mill at Ammudi village near Tiruvalam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

A fire broke out at the Vellore Cooperative Sugar Mill in Ammudi village near Tiruvalam town on Wednesday. No one was injured in the incident.

The police said electrical short circuit might be the reason for the accident. Around 4 p.m, a few workers, who were engaged in wielding work in the mill, found smoke emanating from the conveyor belt. Immediately, they stopped the work and alerted senior officials of the mill and the police. Along with the police, a 13-member fire fighters’ team led by M. Abdul Pari, District Fire Officer (Vellore) and S Murugesan, Station Fire Officer (Katpadi), reached the spot. The fire was put out after an hour and a half. A case has been filed by Tiruvalam police.

Inquiry revealed that the mill was under ‘off season’ where only repair works in the turbine and other equipment were in progress. The mill gets ready for its on-season from November when loads of sugarcane come from various parts of Vellore. Every year, on an average, the mill gets around 1.15 lakh tonnes cane for the crushing season.

