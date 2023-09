September 28, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - CHENNAI

A fire broke out at a car wiring firm in Maraimalai Nagar on Wednesday at 8.30 p.m. No one was injured in the incident as the staff were evacuated immediately, said police sources. Fire and Rescue Services personnel brought the fire under control by 11 p.m. It is suspected that a gas leak could have caused the fire.