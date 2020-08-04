Fire at textile mill in Madurai

A major fire that broke out in a textile mill at Vilangudi destroyed waste cotton and some finished goods on Monday night.
Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Madurai and Tallakulam fought the flames for more than four hours and brought the situation under control.
No one was injured in the accident as the mill had remained shut down for more than two months.
District Fire Officer S. Kalayanakumar said an alert was received at 9 p.m. and three fire tenders and several water tankers were pressed into service.
The fire was put out around 1.30 a.m., he added.
Though the firemen prevented the flames from spreading to the machineries, the stock of waste cotton and cooking gloves were destroyed.
The cause of the fire is not known.
