Fire at plastic shop near Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai destroys goods

July 17, 2023 02:37 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - MADURAI

Fire destroyed plastic goods in a shop located on South Masi Street near Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai on Monday (July 17, 2023) morning.

At least seven fire tenders, led by the District Officer (Fire and Rescue), Vinod, fought for more than five hours to bring the inferno under control.

According to sources, the fire broke out at the locked shop selling plastic goods at Maravar Chavadi at around 8.30 a.m.

The fire which was first noticed in the ground floor later spread to the first floor where the shop’s godown is situated.

An official said that with thick and obnoxious smoke being emitted due to burning of plastic, the firemen could not gain entry into the shop.

Corporation officials continued supply of water with several tankers to put out the fire.

The official said that the fire was brought under control at around 1.30 p.m. However, with smoke still coming out, the fire tenders were still working. The flames did not spread to neighbouring buildings, the officer added.

Madurai City police had to stop vehicular movement on South Masi Street as a precaution.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

