Fire at open dumpyard near Vaniyambadi

Published - October 25, 2024 10:42 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Fire broke out in an open garbage dump yard on the outskirts of Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur, resulting in thick smoke in the area.

Police said that it was around 12.30 a.m. when a few residents complained of eye irritation due to thick smoke coming from an open dump yard in the outskirts of the town. The area was dotted with large godowns that store plastic wastes and recycle them.

Based on alert, Vaniyambadi Taluk police and firefighters rushed to the spot near the foothills of a hillock. Police found a group of men, who were consuming liquor after they set fire to the dumped garbage. As they saw the police, the gang fled the spot.

Immediately, firefighters doused off the fire from spreading to nearby godowns. Residents said that due to such fire accidents especially in open dumping areas has caused severe eye irritation among children and senior citizens. Following the incident, police have increased surveillance at isolated spots in the area to prevent such accidents. A probe is underway.

