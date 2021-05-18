Fire at Mettur thermal plant

SALEM

18 May 2021 12:12 IST

The fire was doused in two hours; officials said power production is continuing

A fire broke out at the thermal power plant in Mettur during the early hours of Tuesday, but was doused in two hours by fire-fighters here.

According to Fire and Rescue officials, a fire occurred in the conveyor belt near the bunker area of the Mettur thermal power plant around 4 a.m on Tuesday. Fire-fighters from the thermal plant immediately rushed to the spot and started controlling measures.

A 30-member team led by District Fire Officer Velu and six fire engines including three foam fire-fighting vehicles were deployed for the task. Fire officials said that the fire doused in about two hours.

Official sources said that there was no damage to any other unit in the thermal power plant and power production is continuing at the plant here.