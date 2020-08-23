Fire at Koyambedu omnibus terminus; three buses gutted

Panic gripped Koyambedu omnibus terminus as fire broke out from one of the stationary buses on Sunday and spread to other buses. Three buses were completely gutted but no one was injured.
Over 50 buses owned by private operators have been parked in the terminus since the beginning of lockdown. Around Sunday noon, a thick smoke billowed from one of the buses. The fire leapt quickly and spread to four more buses.
On information, the personnel of Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot. They were pressed into service from fire stations in Koyambedu, Ashok Nagar, J.J.Nagar, Egmore and Ambattur.
P.Chidambaram, fire officer of Kilpauk station said, “Around 25 personnel from five stations got to work. Two water lorries, two water tenders and a foam equipment were deployed. Fighting for nearly one hour, we brought the fire under control.”
The fire torched the inside of three buses. Two more buses were damaged externally. Koyambedu police have booked a case and are investigating.
