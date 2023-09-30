HamberMenu
Fire at grocery store godown in Vellore

September 30, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
A fire broke out in the godown of a grocery store near a junction on the Chittoor - Cuddalore High Road in Bagayam near the Central Prison in Vellore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A fire broke out in the godown of a grocery store near a junction on the Chittoor-Cuddalore High Road in Bagayam near the Central Prison in Vellore on Saturday. No one was injured in the incident.

Police said it was around 6 p.m. when a few workers in the grocery store noticed smoke from the godown, which was located on the first floor of the multi-storey building. The godown has used cardboards and packing materials. Immediately, they alerted Bagayam police and fire fighters from Vellore town. The fire in the godown has been doused. Police suspect an electrical short circuit may be the reason for the incident. A case has been registered. Further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, traffic on the route was affected for half an hour as special buses to Tiruvannamalai were operated from Vellore, Tirupattur, and Ranipet for the weekend. Later, traffic police regulated the traffic on the stretch.

