Fire at cracker shop claims five lives

KALLAKURICHI

27 October 2021 02:42 IST

Five persons were killed in a fire that broke out at a cracker shop in Sankarapuram, near here, on Tuesday. The identity of the victims were not known immediately.

Around 6.30 p.m., the fire broke out at a retail shop selling crackers on the Kallakurichi Road. As flames engulfed the shop, five persons were trapped inside. The blaze soon spread to two adjacent shops, gutting them completely.

The bodies were sent to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh to the victims’ families.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr Stalin also issued orders to grant ₹1 lakh to those, who suffered serious injuries in the incident and were given treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.