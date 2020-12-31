Fire and match workers’ welfare board set up

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday constituted the Tamil Nadu Fire and Match Workers’ Welfare Board, in line with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s announcement at Virudhunagar last month.
The Minister for Labour would chair the 10-member Board, according to a government order.
The registered members would be covered by the Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Comprehensive Accident-cum-Life Insurance Scheme, to be launched soon. Welfare schemes/measures meant for members of the boards for other unorganised workers will be extended to the members of this board. It will start working with 62,661 workers of these industrial units, who have already registered themselves with the Tamil Nadu Manual Workers Social Security and Welfare Board. Unorganised workers will be encouraged to become members.
All fireworks and match units shall contribute ₹200 every year per employee to the welfare fund. As several industries have come forward to make the contribution, the Virudhunagar Collector shall raise a one-time corpus fund of ₹5 crore, the order said.
Besides the Labour Secretary, the Commissioner of Labour and the Director of Industrial Safety and Health, the board would have representation from employers, industrialist associations and trade unions.
