Fire alarm in Chennai-bound Tejas Express creates flutter

A fuse malfunction triggered the smoke alarm in Train No 22672 Madurai-Chennai Egmore Tejas Express near Tiruchi on Tuesday, causing panic among passengers. The smoke was brought under control and no person was injured.

According to railway sources, minutes after the train crossed Tiruchi the smoke alarm went off causing panic in Coach C-10, an air-conditioned chair car.

A voice message in the internal address system called the passengers to evacuate the coach immediately.

With no information on the source and intensity of fire, passengers ran helper-skelter leaving their belongings behind.

Some passengers made frantic attempts to bring the train to a halt.

Faulty fuse

After railway officials on board alerted the locopilot, the super fast train was brought to an emergency halt after about five minutes. “Technical persons were called in to extinguish the smoke and rectify the faulty electric fuse. No passenger was injured in the incident. The train suffered a detention of about ten minutes,” a railway official who traveled in the train told The Hindu.

The smoke was triggered by a minor fire due to the faulty fuse.

The smoke alarm would get activated even if someone smokes in the toilet, the official said, adding that the alert to evacuate the coach was an automated voice message.

Strong smell

“We were not aware what was going on. There was a strong smell indicating fire, though the source was not visible. Passengers abandoned the coach and ran to coaches on either side. Some were so scared that they ran ten coaches away,” a passenger said, adding that people who were sleeping or listening to music using headphones were the most terrified as they realised the emergency later.