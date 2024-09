Fire accident in Manali substation disrupts power in most parts of city

Power supply was disrupted in many parts of the city on Thursday. According to officials, a fire accident at Manali substation in north Chennai disrupted power supply to many parts of the city.

Power supply was disrupted for more than one hour in areas such as Jamalia, Kodungaiyur, Washermenpet, Kodambakkam, Vadapalani, Manali, Perambur, T.Nagar, Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur and Mylapore. As the restoration work was delayed in the night, residents in many areas flagged the issue on social media, demanding restoration of power supply.

