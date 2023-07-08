FIR throws light on variation in DIG’s morning routine before his death 

July 08, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Ramanathapuram police in connection with the death of Coimbatore Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) C. Vijayakumar on Friday, based on a complaint by gunman U. Ravichandran, reports a variation in the official’s morning routine.

The DIG had asked for the DSR (Daily Situation Report) at the camp office at 6.30 a.m., which, according to the gunman, a grade-I constable who had been entrusted with duty at the DIG’s office since 2011, was half-an-hour earlier than usual. Vijayakumar had asked for milk from constable Ravi Varma at the camp office and consumed it before entering (unusually) the room where Mr. Ravichandran stayed and asked him for the DSR copy.

The DIG had then examined the 9 mm pistol in the gunman’s possession, and enquired how to operate it.

He subsequently left the room, and before Mr. Ravichandran could follow him, there was a gunshot. The gunman and camp office driver Anbazhagan found Vijayakumar lying face down and motionless in a pool of blood.

Raising an alarm, the constables, along with family members, rushed the DIG to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital around 7 a.m. On the way to the hospital, the gunman had alerted higher officials about the incident. The doctors at the hospital declared that the DIG had passed away even before reaching the institution.

Mr. Ravichandran had stated in the FIR that the DIG had been taking medication for sleeplessness for the last six months, since his posting in Coimbatore. On Thursday, the DIG had gone out and returned at 9 p.m. “I do not know the reason for the DIG’s act. Please take necessary action,” the constable had pleaded in the FIR.

Station inspector S. Chandrakumar thereafter registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, and subsequently submitted the FIR copy to Judicial Magistrate VI.

