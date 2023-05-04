FIR registered against Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Salem police informs Madras High Court

May 04, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Salem central crime branch (CCB) police on Thursday informed the Madras High Court of having registered a First Information Report (FIR) against former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for having reportedly provided wrong information about his wealth and education in the 2021 election affidavit.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan recorded the submission and directed the sleuths not to precipitate the matter any further till June 6, by when they were directed to file their counter affidavit to a criminal revision case preferred by Mr. Palaniswami challenging a Judicial Magistrate’s order to inquire into a complaint and register an FIR, if necessary.

Advocate S.R. Rajagopal, representing the revision petitioner, told the court that the Salem JM-I had passed the order on April 26, disposing of a complaint lodged by P. Milany of Theni district who had nothing to do with Edappadi Assembly constituency from where the former Chief Minister was elected. He contended that the complainant had no locus standi as he was neither a rival candidate in the 2021 election nor a voter from that constituency to be aggrieved by the election affidavit. He said the allegations of suppression of facts regarding wealth and education were false and untenable.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had listed some of its officials with whom complaints regarding false declarations in the election affidavits could be filed. Instead of approaching those officials, the complainant had approached the Judicial Magistrate under Section 200 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The Magistrate, too, erred in taking cognisance of the complaint, the revision petitioner said in his plea, adding that Edappadi constituency fell outside the territorial jurisdiction of the Judicial Magistrate who could exercise powers only within Salem town limits.

“The order of the learned Magistrate is without application of mind and does not exhibit subjective satisfaction. Thus, the direction to the police to register an FIR, if required, warrants interference in exercise of powers of this honourable High Court,” the revision petition said, and sought to set aside the Magistrate’s order.

Further, stating that any complaint regarding declaration of false information in an election affidavit must be filed within a year, the revision petitioner said the affidavit was filed on March 15, 2021, but the complaint had been lodged only on February 27, 2023, after a nearly two-year delay.

The petitioner said despite such laches, the Magistrate had “erroneously” given the complainant the benefit of a general diktat issued by the Supreme Court to all courts across the country to exclude the period from March 15, 2020, to February 28, 2022, while calculating the period of limitation since several restrictions had been imposed then due to COVID-19.