FIR filed against former panchayat president for harassing conservancy worker

March 25, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - CHENNAI

The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Ayesha Kallasi, former president of the Udangudi town panchayat in Thoothukudi district, and panchayat executive officer Babu under the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, in connection with the suicide of a conservancy worker.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru said in the Assembly on Friday that the accused persons were booked under Sections 294 and 186 of the IPC and Section 3(1) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. However, the accused persons are still at large.

Minister’s response

Responding to a special calling attention motion moved by a few MLAs, Mr. Nehru said the Collector had given a job to a member of the family of the worker, Sudalaimadan, and a compensation of ₹25,000 to the family (after the case was registered under the SC/ST Act). A part of the ₹6-lakh compensation had also been given.

The family members refused to receive the body, but they were persuaded to do so, Mr. Nehru said. He said local body officials would be asked to ensure that such incidents did not recur. Kadambur C. Raju of the AIADMK (Kovilpatti); K. Selvaperunthagai of the Congress (Sriperumbudur); T. Velmurugan (Panruti); and S.S. Balaji of the VCK (Tiruporur) spoke while moving the motion.

The police said the conservancy worker took the extreme decision after Ms. Kallasi made casteist remarks against him when he wanted to become a supervisor.

