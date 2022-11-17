  1. EPaper
FinTech India Summit commences

November 17, 2022 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day FinTech India Summit and Awards 2022 got under way in Chennai. The summit aims at bringing together the financial industry network to deliberate on how technology and innovation can be leveraged to promote a seamless and inclusive growth of the FinTech domain. India’s booming internet and fintech economy, the evolving financial landscape and its impact on banks, emerging innovations and technologies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector and women leaders in the fintech space are some of the topics the summit will focus on, according to a press release from P2B Services.

