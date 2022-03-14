Finland Ambassador calls on Higher Education Minister

Finland Ambassador calls on Higher Education MinisterCHENNAI March 14, 2022 18:29 IST
Finland Ambassador to India Ritva Koukku-Ronde called on Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi and held discussions with him over educational development and ways to improve educational standards in the State.
Higher Education Secretary D. Karthikeyan, Commissioner for Technical Education G. Laxmi Priya, and Vice-Chancellor of Anna University R. Velraj were present.
An earlier version of this article mentioned R. Velraj as Vice-Chancellor, University of Madras instead of Anna University. The error is regretted.
