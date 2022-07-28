Find short-term solutions on sewage management: NGT

Tribunal asks waterboard to relase only treated sewage into waterbodies

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to find short-term solutions to divert sewage generated in areas not covered with the underground sewerage scheme (UGS) till the scheme is implemented.

The Bench directed the CMWSSB to take such sewage to treatment plants, get it treated before discharging it into the waterbodies after attaining the necessary standards prescribed till the UGS is implemented in areas such as Korattur, Ambattur, Madhavaram, Peerkankaranai and Adambakkam.

The Bench directed the collectors of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts along with the Water Resources department to identify encroachments on waterbodies in these areas, remove them and take steps to protect the waterbodies by providing bio-fencing and creating green cover to avoid future encroachment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Further, it directed the Chief Secretary to constitute a committee with the Additional Chief Secretaries of Municipal Administration and Water Supply, Water Resources, Finance and the Principal Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj departments to monitor the implementation of solid, liquid and other Waste Management Rules and to implement the directions of the tribunal to protect waterbodies effectively.