Find out reasons for malnutrition and lack of growth in children: Dr. Ramadoss

The Hindu Bureau
October 16, 2022 00:25 IST

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday said the Central government must focus on devising policies to address the issue of malnutrition after India fell behind Sudan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the recent World Hunger Index, occupying the 107th place out of 121 countries.

Dr. Ramadoss said India’s position in the list, behind some of the poorest countries, was worrisome despite being the fifth-largest economy in the world.

“Since the list began to be published in 2000, India has always fallen beyond the 100th place in the last 23 years except in 2020. This shows that India has not bothered to resolve the issue of hunger in the last 23 years,” he said.

He said the world hunger index took into account the lack of nutrition, growth of children according to their age, and the mortality rate of children before the age of five. “The Centre must focus on these issues morePoverty is the main reason for malnutrition and lack of growth among kids. The government must find out other reasons that are responsible for them and devise appropriate policies,” Dr. Ramadoss added.

