ADVERTISEMENT

Find a permanent solution to fishermen issue: Anbumani

Published - November 11, 2024 10:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday said the Central and State Government must take steps to release 23 fishermen from Rameswaram arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing in the Bay Of Bengal and arrange for talks between the representatives of fishermen from both the countries to find a permanent solution.

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said the Sri Lankan Government’s claim the Tamil Nadu fishermen were being arrested for crossing the border was unacceptable and that observing the patterns of arrests shows the underlying motive of the Sri Lankan government to keep a certain number of Tamil Nadu fishermen in their prisons.

“On the 29th of last month, a meeting of the India-Sri Lanka Joint Working Group on fisheries was held to find a resolution to the issues facing Tamil Nadu fishermen. In this meeting, it was decided to hold discussions involving representatives of fishermen’s associations from both countries. However, it is disappointing that 13 days have passed since the meeting with no arrangements made for these discussions,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US