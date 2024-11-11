 />
Find a permanent solution to fishermen issue: Anbumani

Published - November 11, 2024 10:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday said the Central and State Government must take steps to release 23 fishermen from Rameswaram arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing in the Bay Of Bengal and arrange for talks between the representatives of fishermen from both the countries to find a permanent solution.

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said the Sri Lankan Government’s claim the Tamil Nadu fishermen were being arrested for crossing the border was unacceptable and that observing the patterns of arrests shows the underlying motive of the Sri Lankan government to keep a certain number of Tamil Nadu fishermen in their prisons.

“On the 29th of last month, a meeting of the India-Sri Lanka Joint Working Group on fisheries was held to find a resolution to the issues facing Tamil Nadu fishermen. In this meeting, it was decided to hold discussions involving representatives of fishermen’s associations from both countries. However, it is disappointing that 13 days have passed since the meeting with no arrangements made for these discussions,” he said.

