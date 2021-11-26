Financier arrested in property fraud

Second arrest made in the case

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police on Wednesday arrested financier C. Angappan of Valasaravakkam.

The 45-year-old, who was reported to be absconding, is an accused in a cheating case, in which another accused, H. Ramakrishnan, had already been arrested.

A senior official of the Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) of the CCB said in a complaint lodged by Sucharitha, it was alleged that Ramakrishnan, who had obtained general power of attorney from her, sold four plots of land owned by her near Velachery for ₹2.5 crore, without informing her and by forging documents.