Financial powers of rural local bodies in T.N. increased

December 15, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Chennai

Order issued as per the advice of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

Special Correspondent

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: -

The Tamil Nadu government has increased the financial powers of panchayats, block panchayats and district panchayats to execute development works.

As per the new order, village panchayats could spend up to ₹5 lakh, block panchayats up to ₹25 lakh, and district panchayats ₹50 lakh by adopting resolutions in the local bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The order has been issued as per the advice of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is keen on devolving more power to local bodies,” a State government press release said.

In his message, Mr. Stalin said more powers were given to local bodies “based on the recommendations of committees headed by L.C. Jain in 1996, Ko.Si. Mani in 1997 and by me in 2007. We have devolved more powers now with the same spirit.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US