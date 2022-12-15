Financial powers of rural local bodies in T.N. increased

December 15, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government has increased the financial powers of panchayats, block panchayats and district panchayats to execute development works.

As per the new order, village panchayats could spend up to ₹5 lakh, block panchayats up to ₹25 lakh, and district panchayats ₹50 lakh by adopting resolutions in the local bodies.

“The order has been issued as per the advice of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is keen on devolving more power to local bodies,” a State government press release said.

In his message, Mr. Stalin said more powers were given to local bodies “based on the recommendations of committees headed by L.C. Jain in 1996, Ko.Si. Mani in 1997 and by me in 2007. We have devolved more powers now with the same spirit.”