  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Prize money: How much will Argentina or France get for winning the 2022 final?

Financial powers of rural local bodies in T.N. increased

Order issued as per the advice of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

December 15, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Chennai

Special Correspondent
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: -

The Tamil Nadu government has increased the financial powers of panchayats, block panchayats and district panchayats to execute development works.

As per the new order, village panchayats could spend up to ₹5 lakh, block panchayats up to ₹25 lakh, and district panchayats ₹50 lakh by adopting resolutions in the local bodies.

“The order has been issued as per the advice of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is keen on devolving more power to local bodies,” a State government press release said.

In his message, Mr. Stalin said more powers were given to local bodies “based on the recommendations of committees headed by L.C. Jain in 1996, Ko.Si. Mani in 1997 and by me in 2007. We have devolved more powers now with the same spirit.”

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.