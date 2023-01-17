ADVERTISEMENT

Financial irregularities in Vadapalani Murugan temple improbable, says former High Court judge

January 17, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Chennai

He had inquired into the matter independently at the request of the temple’s Thakkar

The Hindu Bureau

Justice S.M. Subramanian, a sitting judge of the Madras High Court, who had visited the temple with his wife and daughter, found that the staff had issued one ₹5 token and two ₹50 tokens for darshan, after collecting ₹150. Photo: File

A former judge of the Madras High Court, Justice M. Sathyanarayanan, has opined that the allegations of financial irregularities and disrespectful and rude behaviour by staff of the Arulmigu Vadapalani Andavar Thirukoil (Vadapalani Murugan temple), Chennai, are “improbable”.

Last month, Justice S.M. Subramanian, a sitting judge of the Madras High Court, had lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department alleging that financial irregularities and misbehaviour by certain staff of the temple.

The judge, who had visited the temple with his wife and daughter, found that the staff had issued one ₹5 token and two ₹50 tokens for darshan, after collecting ₹150. He said when he took up the issue with the staff, they had behaved rudely and also refused to share the phone number of the temple’s Executive Officer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While the HR&CE Department began an inquiry into the issue and submitted its report, Mr. Sathyanarayanan examined the issue independently at the request of L. Adimoolam, the temple’s Thakkar. According to Mr. Adimoolam, the former judge’s report on the issue had been submitted to Justice Subramanian.

In the report, prepared after examining the footage recorded in the CCTV cameras installed on the temple premises and questioning the staff concerned, Mr. Sathyanarayanan held that a single instance (of issuing a token of wrong denomination) ‘may not lead to the presumption of grave financial irregularities.’ In the instant case too, he said there appeared to have been an “inadvertent mistake” in issuing a ₹5 token instead of a ₹50 one.

Besides, the temple’s audit has been completed till 2020-21 and no financial irregularities were found by the Audit Department, he added. Citing CCTV camera footage, he said one of the staff, Ravichandran, could be seen standing with his hands “politely folded behind.” Going by the body language, the ex-judge felt it was improbable that he would have behaved rudely.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US